Granby Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Granby Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners comprises approximately 0.8% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Natixis grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,184,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after buying an additional 1,591,900 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of ARLP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 294,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,290. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

