Granby Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Granby Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for 1.9% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Vistra Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE VST traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,642,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

