Granby Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Granby Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund comprises about 5.9% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $91,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 923,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. 171,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

