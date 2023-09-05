Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

