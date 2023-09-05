Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,593,000 after buying an additional 200,487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,471,000 after buying an additional 74,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

ARE opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.81 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

