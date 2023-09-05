Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.51

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 56565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Green Dot Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $773.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $361.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

