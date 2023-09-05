Greenspring Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853,173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,548,000 after buying an additional 1,567,380 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

