Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys 1,910 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $407,956,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,419,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,731,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.