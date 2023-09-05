Greenspring Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,057. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

