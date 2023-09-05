Greenspring Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 166,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 493,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $462,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 86,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,697. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

