Greenspring Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 623,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $104.91. 2,320,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

