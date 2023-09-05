Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,082. The firm has a market cap of $311.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.87. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

