Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

VBR traded down $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.84. 247,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

