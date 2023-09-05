Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases 1,529 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 348,178 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 158,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,633. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2984 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

