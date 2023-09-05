Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases 24,683 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.