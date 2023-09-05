Greenspring Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,563,819 shares of company stock worth $1,324,580,357 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,235. The company has a market cap of $433.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

