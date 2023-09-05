Greenspring Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

