Greenspring Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,351,666. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

