Greenspring Advisors LLC Takes Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ACNB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACNB by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in ACNB by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACNB by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACNB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

ACNB Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACNB stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $279.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.15%. Analysts anticipate that ACNB Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

ACNB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.