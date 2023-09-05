Greenspring Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hershey by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $211.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.37 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

