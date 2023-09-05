Greenspring Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AON traded down $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $330.36. The stock had a trading volume of 181,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,711. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.53. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

