Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $440.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.89. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

