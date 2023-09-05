Handelsbanken Initiates Coverage on Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Analysts at Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. 59,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,272. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $588.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

