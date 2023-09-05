Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Lifted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 569,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,768. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

Hasbro Company Profile



Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

