HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

HashiCorp Trading Down 5.2 %

HCP opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.12. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. On average, analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $1,032,156.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,964.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $947,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,787 shares of company stock worth $7,032,005 in the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,073,000 after buying an additional 20,144,254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,436,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

