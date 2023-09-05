HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Truist Financial

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HCP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

HCP opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. As a group, analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 5,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $150,606.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,356.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,767.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock worth $7,032,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

