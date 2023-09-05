HBC Financial Services PLLC Acquires 500 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 2,019.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,608,761.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Clear Secure Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. 283,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,510. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.04 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.46%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

