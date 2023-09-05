HBC Financial Services PLLC Acquires 65 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.61. The company had a trading volume of 818,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

