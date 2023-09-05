HBC Financial Services PLLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.3% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 301,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,163,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 137,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,120,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,379. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

