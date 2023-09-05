HBC Financial Services PLLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,690. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

