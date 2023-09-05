HBC Financial Services PLLC Buys New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.5 %

Realty Income stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,211. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.