HBC Financial Services PLLC Buys New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.
Realty Income Stock Down 1.5 %
Realty Income stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,211. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $68.85.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.
Realty Income Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.