HBC Financial Services PLLC Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.5% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in American Water Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.36. 396,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,436. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.