HBC Financial Services PLLC Invests $41,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,114,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,371,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

