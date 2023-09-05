HBC Financial Services PLLC Makes New Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 51,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PBA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. 309,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,456. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $36.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.