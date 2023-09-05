HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases 6,107 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 340.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

