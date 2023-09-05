HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases Shares of 440 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $174,406,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after buying an additional 1,270,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.8 %

W. P. Carey stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. 558,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.069 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.