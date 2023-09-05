Head-To-Head Survey: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CB Financial Services pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Univest Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CB Financial Services and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 22.80% 12.86% 1.02% Univest Financial 20.85% 10.66% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CB Financial Services and Univest Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $57.54 million 1.93 $11.25 million $2.91 7.45 Univest Financial $330.08 million 1.64 $78.12 million $2.80 6.56

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CB Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CB Financial Services and Univest Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Univest Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

CB Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.62%. Given Univest Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Summary

Univest Financial beats CB Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Univest Financial

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment provides investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment offers commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.