Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.07

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 101342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $831.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $418.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.26%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

