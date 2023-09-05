Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $31.38 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,207,534,180 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

