Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.66

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 147529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.84 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,062 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $14,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,577 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

