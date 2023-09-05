HFR Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,520 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. 5,411,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,987,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

