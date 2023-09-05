HFR Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises about 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.6 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 644,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,151. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

