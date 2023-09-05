HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys 182 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 723,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,628,000 after buying an additional 33,530 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock traded down $9.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.70. The company had a trading volume of 110,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,997. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.57 and its 200-day moving average is $352.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

