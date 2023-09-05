HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $10.52 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.0% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PG traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.36. 1,678,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,128. The company has a market capitalization of $361.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

