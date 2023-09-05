HFR Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HFR Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.94. 1,513,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

