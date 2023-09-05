HFR Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.98. 4,509,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $311.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.