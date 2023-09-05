HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HFR Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,252,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,588,980. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

