HI Price Down 26.2% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. HI has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $404,341.79 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00174341 USD and is down -11.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $445,431.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

