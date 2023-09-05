HI Price Hits $0.0018 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $454,147.82 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,787.47 or 1.00054690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00198283 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $390,683.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

