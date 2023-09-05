HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $12.93

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $12.50. HilleVax shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 5,809 shares.

HilleVax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 13.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

About HilleVax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in HilleVax by 80.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HilleVax by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.